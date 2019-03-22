46,083 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Brinker Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $25.37 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $27.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “46,083 Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/46083-shares-in-spdr-ssga-multi-asset-real-return-etf-rly-purchased-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.