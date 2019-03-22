$430.44 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (EXPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce sales of $430.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.40 million and the lowest is $426.70 million. Express posted sales of $479.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Express had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Express from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Express by 204.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 836,893 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Express during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Express by 4.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,256,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 98,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Express by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXPR opened at $4.12 on Friday. Express has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $287.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a specialty apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men between 20 and 30 years across various aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; mobile app; and franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

