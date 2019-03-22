3,945 Shares in Square, Inc. (SQ) Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Square by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered Square from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.29 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $5,313,514.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,312.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,271,126 shares of company stock valued at $87,950,720. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Square stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3,926.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.88 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Square’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

