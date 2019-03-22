355,590 Shares in ConturaEnergyInc . (CTRA) Acquired by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 355,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $14,568,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $30,123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $735,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $56,351,000.

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 7,840 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $500,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield sold 15,600 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $880,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,658 shares of company stock worth $6,073,834.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA opened at $54.94 on Friday. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

