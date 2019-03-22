32,091 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Purchased by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,741.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 28,257,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,297,000 after buying an additional 27,774,085 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,855,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398,716 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,577,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,369,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,417 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,152,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,658 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $61.46 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

