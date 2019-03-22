320 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,294,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 373,997 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 11,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.39. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.
In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,186 shares of company stock worth $26,010,927 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
