31,642 Shares in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USIG. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,136,000.

USIG stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1697 per share. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

