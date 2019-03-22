$310.38 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (INFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post sales of $310.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the highest is $313.86 million. Infinera reported sales of $202.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.
Shares of INFN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 1,862,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.
