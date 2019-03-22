$310.38 Million in Sales Expected for Infinera Corp. (INFN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post sales of $310.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.00 million and the highest is $313.86 million. Infinera reported sales of $202.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.26. 1,862,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFN. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

