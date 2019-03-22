30,000 Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 734,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,241 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 752.5% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 90,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 79,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 29,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $421,295.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,459.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Roth sold 58,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $839,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730,122 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,572 shares of company stock worth $1,859,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.52. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.46 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.43%.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

