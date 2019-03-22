22nd Century Group (XXII) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. 1,366,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,934,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XXII. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded 22nd Century Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 450.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,270,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 600,968 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in 22nd Century Group by 114.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM, a line of research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

