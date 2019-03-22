20,710 Shares in NetEase Inc (NTES) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $4,202,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NetEase by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 477,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,416,000 after purchasing an additional 94,234 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 31,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.49 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

