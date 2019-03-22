$206.71 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (AYR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to post sales of $206.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.39 million. Aircastle posted sales of $202.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $867.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.48 million to $884.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $969.27 million, with estimates ranging from $906.56 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.86 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 27.77%. Aircastle’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Aircastle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Aircastle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Aircastle in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of AYR stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In other Aircastle news, insider Michael Kriedberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $715,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Aircastle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,620,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,136,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,964,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 121,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,964,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,768,000 after purchasing an additional 121,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,857,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 376,008 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,740,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

