1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA (BMV:FXN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $16.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/1st-tr-exchange-energy-alphadex-fda-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-02-fxn.html.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/ENERGY ALPHADEX FDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.