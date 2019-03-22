198,769 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 198,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

