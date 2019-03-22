186,577 Shares in Sonoco Products Co (SON) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 42,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 45,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.02 on Friday. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In other news, SVP Kevin P. Mahoney sold 1,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $66,658.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $136,713.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $87,929.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,829 shares of company stock worth $1,245,466. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

