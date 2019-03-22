1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 101,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,376,000 after buying an additional 62,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $111.97 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $122.97.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/1832-asset-management-l-p-has-2-14-million-position-in-ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-etf-ibb.html.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.