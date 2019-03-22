1,810 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 20,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $125,994.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $292,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,400.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLM stock opened at $198.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $232.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.73%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $205.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.08.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

