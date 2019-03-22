156,481 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Purchased by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 156,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $28,845,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,439,000 after buying an additional 426,960 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.97. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.20.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIII. ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “156,481 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Purchased by Hillcrest Asset Management LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/156481-shares-in-g-iii-apparel-group-ltd-giii-purchased-by-hillcrest-asset-management-llc.html.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.