13,375 Shares in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

