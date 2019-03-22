$105.30 Million in Sales Expected for American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to post sales of $105.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Vanguard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. American Vanguard posted sales of $104.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Vanguard will report full-year sales of $496.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.30 million to $506.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $526.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Vanguard.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.60 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

AVD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $17.83 on Friday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other news, insider John Rizzi sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $137,672.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 36.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 62.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Vanguard by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,213,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,843,000 after buying an additional 291,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

