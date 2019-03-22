10,458 Shares in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

SRG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.50 and a beta of 1.67. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “10,458 Shares in Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/10458-shares-in-seritage-growth-properties-srg-purchased-by-two-sigma-securities-llc.html.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 211 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 37.5 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.