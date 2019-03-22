-$0.36 EPS Expected for Equillium (EQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Equillium stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.02. 3,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,365. Equillium has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $10,058,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $1,756,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $298,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma.

