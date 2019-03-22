-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $150,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,460 shares of company stock valued at $840,337. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

