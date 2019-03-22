-$0.11 EPS Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GDS posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $829.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TheStreet raised GDS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 target price on GDS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

GDS stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GDS by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in GDS by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

