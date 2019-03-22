-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amarin Co. plc (AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. Amarin reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amarin to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In other news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 3,173 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $60,033.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 100,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $2,209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock valued at $49,748,088. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amarin by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 55,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN opened at $18.76 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.