Zuora (ZUO) Releases Q1 2020 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.14–0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.5-64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.57 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.44–0.4 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.33. 4,907,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,938. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $196,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 161,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $2,969,367.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zuora stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Zuora worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

