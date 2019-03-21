Zscaler (ZS) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.45

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.45 and last traded at $68.90, with a volume of 14043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.49.

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America set a $53.00 target price on Zscaler and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.55.

In related news, insider Manoj Apte sold 95,544 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $4,599,488.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $6,536,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 569,719 shares of company stock worth $30,624,598. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,363,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,720 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Zscaler by 5,565.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,176,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,179,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,998,000 after acquiring an additional 919,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 3,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 916,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 890,203 shares during the last quarter. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

