Zonecoin Market Cap Tops $25,297.00 (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Zonecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Zonecoin has a market cap of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00043512 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006109 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013357 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00150001 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002645 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000109 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zonecoin Profile

Zonecoin (ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech . Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

