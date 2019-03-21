Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 116.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zogenix by 51.3% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zogenix by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,546,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zogenix by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,771,000 after acquiring an additional 664,681 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $19,577,000. Finally, venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,009,000 after buying an additional 517,087 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 90,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,064,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cam L. Garner sold 12,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $581,174.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $10,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,096 shares of company stock worth $9,754,936 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

