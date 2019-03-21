Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zogenix.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZGNX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $3,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,798.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cam L. Garner sold 12,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $581,174.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,936. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,691,000 after buying an additional 318,010 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth $6,665,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $52.42 on Thursday. Zogenix has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 2.18.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

