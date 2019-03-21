Zimmer Partners LP Buys New Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 292,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,985,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,792.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,266,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,465,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,569 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,341,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,487,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 1,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

