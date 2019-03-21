Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.21, for a total transaction of $882,650.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,469.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yves Brouillette sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.51, for a total value of $3,052,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,314 shares of company stock worth $5,843,824 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTM stock opened at $914.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.47. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $800.25 and a fifty-two week high of $980.89.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.53%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.