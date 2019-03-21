Zacks: Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Triple-S Management by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $614.66 million, a PE ratio of -16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.31. Triple-S Management had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

