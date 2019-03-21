Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encore Capital Group (ECPG) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encore Capital Group is a leading provider of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the company purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers, and partners with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Through its Propel Financial Services subsidiary, the company assists property owners who are delinquent on their property taxes by structuring affordable monthly payment plans. Encore’s success and future growth are driven by its sophisticated and widespread use of analytics, its broad investments in data and behavioral science, the significant cost advantages provided by its highly-efficient operating model and proven investment strategy, and the company’s demonstrated commitment to conducting business ethically and in ways that support its consumers’ financial recovery. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Encore Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 967,574.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 454,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 454,760 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 119,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 38,247 shares in the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

