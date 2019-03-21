Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eldorado Gold (EGO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EGO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Desjardins reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Saturday, December 29th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.42.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,955. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $747.95 million, a PE ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 78.86%. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

