Zacks Investment Research Lowers Finjan (FNJN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FNJN. TheStreet downgraded Finjan from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Finjan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of FNJN opened at $3.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.37. Finjan has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $5.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,207,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 827,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 827,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Finjan by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 520,100 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

