Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlantica Yield (AY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of AY stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. Atlantica Yield has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 352.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield Company Profile

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

