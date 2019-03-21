Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) to Sell

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKT. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $22.25.

NYSE:SKT opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $124.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,842,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,922.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 750,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713,197 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,446,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,811,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 326,028 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

