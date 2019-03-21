Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Hold

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of PRPL opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $273.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 63.22%. The company had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of products to improve how people sleep, sit, and stand. It offers mattresses, cushions, pillows, and other comfort products using its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony M. Pearce in 2010 and is headquartered in Alpine, Utah.

