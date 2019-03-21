Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CubeSmart (CUBE) to Sell

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.03.

CUBE stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.28. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $134.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.27 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 60,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,897,122.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,378.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 76,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 192,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,910,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,561,000 after buying an additional 1,707,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

