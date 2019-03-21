Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank of America (BAC) to Hold

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Bank of America's shares have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Rise in loan and deposit balances, higher interest rates and efforts to control expenses will likely support profitability. Moreover, its initiatives to expand into new markets and digital offerings are expected to further enhance cross selling opportunities. However, dismal performance of capital markets has been hurting the company’s investment banking operations. Further, litigation issues related to its misconduct in the pre-crisis period are likely to lead to an increase in legal expenses, thereby hurting bottom line to some extent.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $303.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

