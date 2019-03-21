Zacks Investment Management Sells 23,444 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,444 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 12,585.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.47. 27,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,418. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/21/zacks-investment-management-sells-23444-shares-of-ishares-msci-united-kingdom-etf-ewu.html.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.