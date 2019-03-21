Zacks Investment Management Sells 106,490 Shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,490 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 465.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.62. 1,230,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,828,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.05 and a 52-week high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,211.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares in the company, valued at $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

