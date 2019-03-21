Zacks Investment Management Invests $3.54 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 61,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,711,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,679,961 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,942. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,962,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 352,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,336.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

