Zacks Investment Management Has $8.33 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $309.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura set a $315.00 target price on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.56.

In other Adobe news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 21,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $4,946,949.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Shantanu Narayen sold 139,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.40, for a total value of $34,315,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,607 shares of company stock valued at $69,918,123. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $261.89. 14,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,366,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $277.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

