Zacks: Brokerages Expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

NASDAQ REDU opened at $9.95 on Monday. RISE Education Cayman has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 37.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 857,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 234,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 108.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,169,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

