Zacks: Brokerages Expect KB Home (KBH) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.21. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.67 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 2,537.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $22.15 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

