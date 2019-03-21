Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (GES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Guess?’s earnings. Guess? reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 430.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.15 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Shares of GES opened at $22.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.24. Guess? has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In related news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $226,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 172,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,112.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Guess? by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

