Zacks: Brokerages Expect Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will post $70.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the lowest is $67.50 million. Computer Programs & Systems posted sales of $70.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $286.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.30 million to $291.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $292.62 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $304.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

CPSI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.15. 122,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,571. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $430.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $44,354.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,984.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

