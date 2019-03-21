Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix Inc (CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.95 Million

Analysts expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to announce sales of $102.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the lowest is $102.90 million. Calix posted sales of $99.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $467.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $466.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $492.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Calix had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.95 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.92.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. Calix has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $440.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, CFO Cory Sindelar bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $75,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $924,800. Insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Calix by 401.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.